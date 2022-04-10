MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $372.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $412.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $281.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $279.43 and a 1 year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

