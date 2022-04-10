Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Marvell Technology posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

