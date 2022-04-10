Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.