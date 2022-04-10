MATH (MATH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $358,344.00

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. MATH has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and $358,344.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MATH coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006853 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MATH (CRYPTO:MATH) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

