Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

