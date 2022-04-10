MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $18,380.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.07 or 0.99798850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00257303 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00307971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00137383 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.