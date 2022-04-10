Maxim Group Trims PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Target Price to $4.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.09 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PAVmed by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAVmed by 142.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

