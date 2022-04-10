Maxim Group Trims PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Target Price to $4.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.09 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PAVmed by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAVmed by 142.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).
