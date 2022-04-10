MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

