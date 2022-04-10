Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $371.60

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 371.60 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 371.20 ($4.87), with a volume of 89137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.06.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

