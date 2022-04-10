Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $371.60

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 371.60 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 371.20 ($4.87), with a volume of 89137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.79).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.06.
Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.