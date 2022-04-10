Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

