Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Buys £19,915.20 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($26,118.30).

MRO opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.35. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.06 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.01).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

