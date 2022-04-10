Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 45.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $61.45 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.