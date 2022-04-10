Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 316,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,359. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

