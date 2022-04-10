Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

