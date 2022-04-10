Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.02 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 3,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.
MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.