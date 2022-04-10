Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.02 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 3,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

