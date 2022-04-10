Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to post sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $57.35 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $180.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

