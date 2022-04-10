Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.46

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.46 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 526,498 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.78. The firm has a market cap of £35.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

