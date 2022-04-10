Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$69.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$72.80 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$55.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of C$17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

