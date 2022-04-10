MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

