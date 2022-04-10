Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

MCHP stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 4,194,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

