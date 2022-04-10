Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

MCHP opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

