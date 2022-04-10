Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.95. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

