Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $39.38 million and $7.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011174 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00237098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

