MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

