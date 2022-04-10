Mizuho Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.58.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

