Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
