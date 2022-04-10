Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95). 45,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 220,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.91).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.72. The firm has a market cap of £161.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

