Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

