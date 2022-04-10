Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

