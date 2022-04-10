Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
AMPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
AMPS stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
