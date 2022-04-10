Morgan Stanley Boosts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €23.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.32.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
