Morgan Stanley Cuts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $28.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,741,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

