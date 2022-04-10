Morgan Stanley Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $197.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.62.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.