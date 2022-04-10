Morgan Stanley Trims Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Target Price to €500.00

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €585.00 ($642.86) to €500.00 ($549.45) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $520.33.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

