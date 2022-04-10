Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

SMFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,694. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

