Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $10.57 on Friday, reaching $640.82. 160,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,670. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

