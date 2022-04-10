Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,724. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

