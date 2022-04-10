Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 713,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

