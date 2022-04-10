Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. 7,596,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.52.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

