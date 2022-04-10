Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

