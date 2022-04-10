Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,244,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $207,484,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 96,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 93,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NKE stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.15. 4,876,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

