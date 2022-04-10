MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE MRC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.20. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

