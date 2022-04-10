MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $18,457,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

