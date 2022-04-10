MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Achieves $784,978.70

MyWish (WISH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $784,978.70 and approximately $109.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

