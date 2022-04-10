National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

