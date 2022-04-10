National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

