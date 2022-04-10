National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,328 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ondas worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 55.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ondas by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ondas by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of -0.97. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.