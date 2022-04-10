National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 431 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

DPZ stock opened at $394.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.49 and a 200-day moving average of $470.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.46 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.