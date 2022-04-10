National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 431 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
