National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,560 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

