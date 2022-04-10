National Asset Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.75 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $56.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

